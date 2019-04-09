dhectorg on May 7, 2019

After visiting 2 other dispensaries in Ohio (before gLeaf opened) I was profoundly disappointed in the selection of strains they offered and, more so, the ridiculous prices. I think the high prices are more the fault of Ohio's Draconian rules than the dispensaries gouging, but it's still annoying. But going into gLeaf for the first time was a real treat. They had at least 40 strains available, which is more than I've seen at any dispensary, and their prices are pretty good, way cheaper than the other 2 locations I had visited. They also have several strains on sale every week, which can save you lots of $$ if they happen to be the strains you need. The staff was very friendly and helpful, but their hours (10a - 6p) are far too short. I work nights and these are the exact hours that I typically sleep, so I have to disrupt my sleep schedule to go in and, since I suffer from insomnia as it is, this is not great for me. They must expand their hours, 8AM - 8PM would be more appropriate. Also, there were cops serving as security lingering around, which I don't like, as it is simply not necessary and...I just don't trust cops and don't want them knowing my business, so they can get rid of the 'security'. The place has video surveillance from every angle anyway. I do recommend gLeaf, mostly for its selection and prices, although they still could be lower.