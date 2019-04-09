yesitsmedical
I am new to dispensaries. I've watched so many videos on dispensaries in Colorado and how they worked. gLeaf is amazing! hands down! incredible quality flower! I felt so comfortable inside! I have SEVERE anxiety and usually I can't go inside places without freaking out. I can honestly say this is definitely a comfort zone for me! the guy that helped me was very educated on everything too. super friendly staff, even at the front desk to check in the receptionist (I believe that's what she would be called lol) was super friendly. they were so excited for me to come in and shop or even just look. they helped me out a lot. for the first time in a long time I slept so good. thank you gLeaf!