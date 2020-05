gLeaf Wellness Solutions is a medical marijuana dispensary located in Frederick, Maryland and dedicated to providing doctors and patients alike with every treatment option available to modern medicine, including medicinal cannabis. By connecting with state-certified physicians all across Maryland, gLeaf Wellness Solutions now offers medical marijuana through their convenient and safe state-accredited dispensary. Their group of board-backed doctors, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and others ensure that their Frederick patients’ needs aren’t just met, but exceeded. Further, gLeaf Wellness Solutions offers health consultations as well as patient counseling.

Driven by the need to provide its patients with the best care possible, gLeaf Wellness Solutions has staffed its offices with all-stars: a Clinical Director, a proud member of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians as well as a Maryland-licensed pharmacist since 1968, a Medical Director, a Maryland-licensed psychiatrist who has practiced for more than 40 years, and a Director of Security and Security Training, an ex-DEA drug joint task force member who, among a plethora of other community outreach ventures, regularly teaches anti-drug courses to Parent Teacher Associations and church groups. gLeaf Wellness Solutions takes their work seriously. They are here to improve the well being and enrich the lives of Marylanders from Frederick to Hagerstown or Washington, and beyond.