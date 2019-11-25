Follow
Foster Buds - NE Glisan
All Products
Pie Breath (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
20.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pie Breath (Med)
from Unknown Brand
20.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
18.22%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Med)
from Unknown Brand
18.22%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thunderbird Rose (Rec)
from Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Thunderbird Rose
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thunderbird Rose (Med)
from Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Thunderbird Rose
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple (Med)
from Unknown Brand
17.94%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
17.94%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gas Light (Med)
from Unknown Brand
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gas Light (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet (Med)
from Unknown Brand
15.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
15.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
25.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG (Med)
from Unknown Brand
25.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg (Rec)
from Grizzly Agriculture (Oregon)
32.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg (Med)
from Grizzly Agriculture (Oregon)
32.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies (Rec)
from Epic Flower (Oregon)
25.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies (Med)
from Epic Flower (Oregon)
25.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trunk Funk (Med)
from Unknown Brand
20.08%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trunk Funk (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
20.08%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cooks (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cooks (Med)
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
5.87%
THC
9.71%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works (Med)
from Unknown Brand
5.87%
THC
9.71%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
19.66%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG (Med)
from Unknown Brand
19.66%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonic Screwdriver (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
16.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonic Screwdriver (Med)
from Unknown Brand
16.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dank Sinatra (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
21.53%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dank Sinatra
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dank Sinatra (Med)
from Unknown Brand
21.53%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dank Sinatra
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Rec)
from Meraki Gardens
21.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Med)
from Meraki Gardens
21.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti (Med)
from Prūf Cultivar
28.39%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti (Rec)
from Prūf Cultivar
28.39%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mend-O (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
0.86%
THC
16.76%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mend-O (Med)
from Unknown Brand
0.86%
THC
16.76%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Haze (Rec)
from Emerald Valley Growers
20.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Haze (Med)
from Emerald Valley Growers
20.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple Shocker (Med)
from Natures Path Farms
16.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple Shocker (Rec)
from Natures Path Farms
16.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
