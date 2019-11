Yabbadabba7 on September 29, 2018

Okay so I normally come here and I love this location but last night was upsetting for myself. I walk in to the lobby and am waiting to be let back ( I’d check ) as I’m watching one of the staff member collect garbage instead of help the customer. I’ve worked jobs with customer service so it’s upsetting to see that this lady didn’t seem to care about the customer... on top of that I wasn’t the only one waiting. And when I was finely let back, I then had to wait for one of the two bud tenders... not the one collecting garbage or maybe the manager in back? Customers come first. Figure it out.