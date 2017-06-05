Gnome Grown began as a group of experienced and passionate cannabis growers that, for over 25 years, has been focused on what really matters - a deep love of land, ecology, & diversity. We have been proactively committed to providing the highest quality of product to our consumers without ever compromising our belief in the sustainable grow model. We hold ourselves to the highest of environmental standards and practices, working tirelessly to minimize the carbon footprint of every plant that we grow while supporting the natural ecosystem of our farm. Gnome Grown similarly strives to educate its retail customers while providing unparalleled customer service. Our focus is to enhance the cannabis buying experience and meet the needs of an ever-changing market. Critical to this mission is our highly-knowledgeable and experienced staff as well as exclusive partnerships to bring innovative brands and products to Gnome clients.