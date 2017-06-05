trixxi
This store is permanently Closed!!!!
4.0
10 reviews
Awesome place
The price point for what is offered is insane! And not the good kinda insane.
Great small shop with good prices.
This store is a joke. If you want dried out weed this is your place. All there product sits out in containers that don’t seal the product causing a dry harsh smoke. Which is a joke for the prices they want. There lower tier is the same price everywhere and the high tiers are a joke and cost more others carry avoid this dry weed joke store. Store your product right and wait for someone to buy it to weight it (when it drys out it loses weight and you pay for product your not getting.) they get there product
Thank you for your feedback we are currently implementing new procedures to ensure this doesn't happen again.
Awesome products
What an amazing dispensary! Not only do they have super friendly and helpful staff, they carry the best quality product in all of Oregon City. Their prices are really fair and several times I have picked up a $15-20 eighth that could have easily sold for $30-40. High quality flower grown right!!
Thank you StrainChaser for taking the time to write a review! We strive to offer fantastic flower that's meeting both quality and quantity! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Waited for 20 minutes past their opening time the other day and no one ever showed up. That's incredibly unprofessional for a business that serves the general public, and even more so for one that serves medical patients that may have a terminal illness or otherwise debilitating conditions and diseases. I will not be going back. If your workers are too drunk/stoned/hungover to get to work even remotely close to on time, maybe you shouldn't have them working for you.
I love this place. I'd drive all the way from Portland just to get their rad deals on what is normally really expensive flower. I've been smoking gnome grown flower from farma for awhile now and had to see their shop. Misty helped me and was a ray of sunshine. I walked out the door with 7 grams of fire weed for $40 tax included. Added bonus was a beautiful store, warm customer service, and great conversation. Five stars from this girl xoxo
Thank you so much, sativamoonbeam. We're happy to hear Misty got you hooked up properly. Looking forward to seeing you again!
Extremely overpriced and the ‘parking lot’ is a death trap. Thankfully there are many other shops in OC now.
Thanks for the feedback, we definitely appreciate your input. We're steadily working on plans for the parking lot to make it an easier in and out experience for all of our customers. In addition, we're currently running some great specials on flower and have brought in a new variety of cartridges. We hope you'll stop by again and check out all of our new offerings.