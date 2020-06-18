austinbrodie
Great Cannabis, always has a good deal going on and has incredibly helpful customer service that makes it a comfortable and easy spot to but cannabis from, Highly recommend
We offer a wide variety of Medical Cannabis Flower, Edibles and Concentrates along with a large inventory of Glass Pipes, Papers, Cones & Grinders with prices that can't be beat. CBD Products. Veterans Discounts are Available. We focus on carrying different strains than other dispensaries in the area. Weekly deals are available and we invite you to come check out our very laid back atmosphere where you will be treated with the utmost respect and friendly service . At Go Natural Healthy Living, we have been in the Natural Health and Pain Relief Business for 12 years. Our focus is to assist the patients with managing there pain in a safe and productive way. We offer Great prices along with Top Quality products. We serve a large area in the North East Corner of the state of Oklahoma. We are located on HWY 169 right on the border of Kansas in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma serving Nowata, Washington & Craig Counties. Large parking lot for you convenience along with a drive thru.
Wow great flower! No moldy buds. Great strains.Wide selections of everything to include concentrates, tinctures, shatter, pre rolls, sweet rolls, edibles. And now all flower is $8 a gram with specials on halves and ounces!! Need to check this out. I'll be back!
dude has brown weed, top shelf had seeds in it smelled moldy, so I bought a pre roll cause it looked like a sweet grass no it wasn't it just had similar font on the tube, went to smoke it and from the first drag I knew it was pure trim.what they sell is not medicine it's a headache.
The owner is VERY knowledgeable and gives suggestions on what to try for what is ailing you. The shop is great, and everyone really seems to care about the patients. They have a good selection, and a nice shop.