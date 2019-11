InvatorZim on July 9, 2019

The menu is different from what I saw. Everything was 15$ and one was 16$, none of it was that high of quality, one was close. He's trying to run 4 different business so he's not able to focus on any one aspect. He didn't know much about the product or the business in general and gagging on the smell of Vicks vapor is a bit much. He's new and has money so hopefully he will learn to be less greedy and more considerate of the locals. He thinks he's the only option we have, or maybe he just needs a less greedy grower. I need to look again at the new cheaper strains.