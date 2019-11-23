Going Green Grand Ronde
Valid 11/22/2019 – 2/4/2020
Hush shatters are coming back through the shop. 5 for 50. Come check out the selection.
All Products
A Dub
from Unknown Brand
32.28%
THC
0.1%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Albert Walker
from Northwest Artisan Coalition
25.67%
THC
0.64%
CBD
Albert Walker
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Angie's Gift #7
from Green Star Growing
7.78%
THC
9.41%
CBD
$8.551 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Resin Rancher's
26.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Apache Chem
from Highland Provisions
25.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
Blue Nightmare
from Unknown Brand
21.03%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Blue Nightmare
Strain
$11.961 g
In-store only
Chem Kesey
from Unknown Brand
34.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Kesey
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Crippled Rhino
from Unknown Brand
15.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.121 g
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
5.82%
THC
8.32%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$5.981 g
In-store only
Dethman Ridge Skunk
from Otis Gardens
29.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$12.821 g
In-store only
Dragon Candy
from Green Dragon Farms
29.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
GG
from Yak Inc
30.64%
THC
1.04%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
Goji OG
from Unknown Brand
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$5.981 g
In-store only
LA Kush Mints
from Growing Green
29.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Lemon Meringe
from Verdant
25.3%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$11.961 g
In-store only
Mandrin Sunset #4
from Growing Green
16.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$11.111 g
In-store only
Memory Loss
from OCS Bluff
28.97%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Meraki Gasoline Zest
from Meraki Gardens
34.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.671 g
In-store only
Meraki Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
27.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$13.671 g
In-store only
Midnight Splendor
from Bryan family
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.821 g
In-store only
NecroMancer
from Northwest Artisan Coalition
27.85%
THC
0.85%
CBD
$13.671 g
In-store only
Nuclear Cookies
from Unknown Brand
18.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Nuclear Cookies
Strain
$8.551 g
In-store only
Og Kush Breath
from Urban Farms
30.51%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Growing Green
18.04%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$11.111 g
In-store only
Pete's Cookies
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.111 g
In-store only
Powder Puff
from Virgin Cannabis
19.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power
Strain
$11.111 g
In-store only
Purple Wreck
from Bryan Family
27.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Wreck
Strain
$13.671 g
In-store only
Remission
from TOP SHELF™️
0.45%
THC
12.4%
CBD
$8.551 g
In-store only
Rude Boy OG
from Growing Green
24.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
Scooby Snax
from Injoy Cannabis
26.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
Sour GSC
from Growing Green
12.49%
THC
1.76%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$6.821 g
In-store only
Sour Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
24.96%
THC
0.53%
CBD
$12.821 g
In-store only
Starduster
from High Winds Farm
27.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ms. Universe
Strain
$12.821 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$11.111 g
In-store only
Tropical Dragon Candy
from Fr33dom Farms
17.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$11.961 g
In-store only
Twisted Berry
from Otis Gardens
28.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$13.671 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Cherry Chem
from Bobsled Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.361 g
In-store only
Buddies - Dreamliner x GDP
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.181 g
In-store only
Buddies - SFV OG
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.181 g
In-store only
Calyx - Charlotte's Web BHO
from Calyx Crafts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$18.81 g
In-store only
