MikeFendt
Best shop i have been to great prices and great products top notch staff love the place
Thank you MikeFendt. Thank you for you input, we appreciate you. Hope to see you again soon.
4.6
10 reviews
good prices friendly bud tenders lots of product I love this store I go there twice a wee
I enjoy the company of the budtenders I go there every chance I can get
I got treated horrible I went in on Wednesday during the day and the girls their were being very rude quiet and didn't have good customer service at all I want to be greated with respect when I go to a dispensary not like I'm a burden ... the night crew has a much better attitude and seem to be happy their. Will not be going back.
Friendly staff, good selection, great prices !
Going Green Grand Ronde is my absolute favorite shop. The staff are always looking out to get you the best deal and I always enjoy my visits with the budtenders. They stock a nice selection of flower from a variety of farms to choose from. Growing Green, their own farm, has been producing some awesome quality bud these past few months. All in all, I will always recommend GGGR to friends.
Great prices ! I always get treated good here and theres always something on the sales board worth looking at! friendly staff too :D
Today I bought one gram of the Acapulco Gold...the price said $12.82 per gram yet i was charged, (at a 10% discount) $14 for that gram.... WHY was i charged MORE than the 12.82, even with the 10% senior discount ???
been going here for two years, great selection, friendly, helpful, good-looking staff
Great people here! We had our truck break down ran out of oil an employees wife took the time to bring us oil so we could get to a shop. I mean that is well above and beyond what I would ask for with my customer service. We are now regulars, the service is always wonderful, and the selection great! Thanks guys!!