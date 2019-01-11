Follow
Deals
Fat Sack Friday
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 20% off Dank Czar & Omega flower & oil. (2) 20% off when you spend $100+. (3) 10% off when you spend $50+
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
All Products
Chocolate Covered Strawberries by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Lifted
from Lifted
22.19%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Frankenstein by Kaya Collection
from Kaya Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
19.99%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Skord
from Skord
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree by Mt Baker Homegrown
from Mt Baker Homegrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by The High Point
from The High Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Extreme Cream by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lifted OG by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Sour Cookies by The High Point
from The High Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Wifi Og by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda by Kaya Collection
from Kaya Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pitbull by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Canna-tsu by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
White Lotus by Leaves Of Grass
from Leaves of Grass
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Over Flo by Root Down
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Extreme Cream by Root Down
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Afgoo by Bully Brothers
from Bully Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Golden Panda by 7 Wonders
from 7 Wonders
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer by Dog House
from Dog House
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Dog Walker by Dog House
from Dog House
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Durbert by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Og Chem by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Glazed Apricot Gelato by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Banana Dubb by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherban Poison by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3 by Dog House
from Dog House
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Dr. Who by Doghouse
from DogHouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Stardawg by Dog House
from Dog House
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Dr. Who by OMG Sykes
from OMG Sykes
___
THC
___
CBD
$1351 oz
In-store only
Dr. Who by Doghouse
from DogHouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Orange Fruity Pebbles by queen bee
from queen bee
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Durbet by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Starfighter by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Lucky Devil Farms
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
