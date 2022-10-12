Gold Leaf delivery was so efficient and communicative. I placed my order through Leafly for next day delivery. About 20 hours before my scheduled delivery window they called me to confirm the time, order details and delivery address which was awesome. Later I got a call that they were out of a product from my order, usually it is something that I’ll handle finding a substitute when I go in to the dispensary, but since it was delivery I didn’t have that option. The woman from Gold Leaf that called and apologized about the product also had 2 or 3 great substitutes ready for me to choose from and gave a great overview/description of the products over the phone. The next day, I received a text letting me know the order was ready to go out, followed by an update from The delivery driver thhjat he was even early and he was very communicative throughout the process. I was apprehensive about doing delivery for the first time, but it couldn’t have gone smoother.