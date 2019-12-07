117 products
$100 Holidaze Special!
Valid 12/2/2019 – 12/27/2019
$100 worth of dank products all bundled up into one bag based on your preference of Flower, Concentrates, Edibles, or CBD!
Items in bags may change based on customer preference (within same price range). While supplies last. **Does not include tax**
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$8.11 gram
$8.11 gram
$28.36⅛ ounce
$56.72¼ ounce
$113.43½ ounce
$226.871 ounce
Strawberry Sequoia
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sequoia Strawberry
Strain
$8.531 gram
$8.531 gram
$29.85⅛ ounce
$59.7¼ ounce
$119.4½ ounce
$238.811 ounce
White Widow X Big Bud
from Unknown Brand
14.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$31.32⅛ ounce
$62.65¼ ounce
$125.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$9.381 gram
$9.381 gram
$32.82⅛ ounce
$65.64¼ ounce
$131.32½ ounce
$262.641 ounce
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$36.4⅛ ounce
$72.1¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$282.81 ounce
Chemdawg
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
2%
CBD
$11.51 gram
$11.51 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$147½ ounce
$2871 ounce
AK-48
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$79¼ ounce
$157½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Deadhead OG
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$79¼ ounce
$157½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Durban Kush
from Unknown Brand
23.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$79¼ ounce
$157½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Larry OG
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$79¼ ounce
$157½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Amnesia OG
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia OG
Strain
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Maui Wowie
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Peanut Butter Cookie
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Romulan Kush
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Romulan
Strain
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Sweet Sweet
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$47.25⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3361 ounce
Cinderella "Cindy" 99
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$16.51 gram
$16.51 gram
$56⅛ ounce
$108¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$3921 ounce
Gorilla Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$16.51 gram
$16.51 gram
$56⅛ ounce
$108¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$3921 ounce
Sour Patch Kiss
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kiss
Strain
$16.51 gram
$16.51 gram
$56⅛ ounce
$108¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$3921 ounce
Plum Delight
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Plum
Strain
$17.51 gram
$17.51 gram
$58⅛ ounce
$108¼ ounce
$224½ ounce
$4201 ounce
The Funk
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.51 gram
$19.51 gram
$63⅛ ounce
$119¼ ounce
$224½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Infamous Madman
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.51 gram
$22.51 gram
$70⅛ ounce
$133¼ ounce
$252½ ounce
$4761 ounce
Infamous OG
from Infamous OG
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.51 gram
$22.51 gram
$70⅛ ounce
$133¼ ounce
$252½ ounce
$4761 ounce
Tangie Passion Dry Sugar
from Oil Tycoon
87.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Electraleaf Ice Cream Cake 1200mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
92.8%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Electraleaf Gelato 33 1200mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
92.8%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
1937 Orange Cookies 1g Vape Cartridge
from 1937 Farms
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Helix Jack Herer 1g Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
92.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
1937 DogWalker OG 1g Vape Cartridge
from 1937 Farms
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Twisted Extracts Shipwreck .5g Rosin
from Twisted Extracts
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Shipwreck
Strain
$26.44½ gram
$26.44½ gram
Twisted Extracts Gandalf OG .5g Crumble
from Twisted Extracts
72.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Gandalf OG
Strain
$26.44½ gram
$26.44½ gram
Twisted Extracts Sweet Tooth 1g Shatter
from Twisted Extracts
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Tooth
Strain
$46.911 gram
$46.911 gram
Twisted Extracts Cakewalk 1g Crumble
from Unknown Brand
72.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cakewalk
Strain
$46.911 gram
$46.911 gram
Twisted Extracts Jack Frost .5g Shatter
from Twisted Extracts
71.7%
THC
3.4%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$26.44½ gram
$26.44½ gram
Twisted Extracts Medusa .5g Rosin
from Unknown Brand
73%
THC
1.26%
CBD
Medusa
Strain
$26.44½ gram
$26.44½ gram
Twisted Extracts Sweet Tooth .5g Shatter
from Unknown Brand
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Tooth
Strain
$26.44½ gram
$26.44½ gram
Twisted Extracts Cakewalk .5g Crumble
from Twisted Extracts
72.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cakewalk
Strain
$26.44½ gram
$26.44½ gram
Okie Fog Green Crack 1g Vape Cartridge
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
