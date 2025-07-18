DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Golden Goat Cannabis and Culture Shop - Swannanoa
Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
Seeds
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Golden Goat Cannabis and Culture Shop - Swannanoa
The Golden Goat Gallery was born in April of 2023 in the former warehouse of Carolina Glass Company. We built our foundation on the quality of our products and our customer service. We pride ourselves in the cleanliness of our consumables and their origins. We do not sell any synthetic cannabinoid products. Come by the shop for a different kind of vibe. All the employees have a history with the plant and it's industry. We are here to bring the community together through the best possible cannabis products in the safest and cleanest way possible.
Leafly member since 2025
StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Golden Goat Cannabis and Culture Shop - Swannanoa
Promotions at Golden Goat Cannabis and Culture Shop - Swannanoa
Updates from Golden Goat Cannabis and Culture Shop - Swannanoa
0 Reviews of Golden Goat Cannabis and Culture Shop - Swannanoa
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.