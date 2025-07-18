The Golden Goat Gallery was born in April of 2023 in the former warehouse of Carolina Glass Company. We built our foundation on the quality of our products and our customer service. We pride ourselves in the cleanliness of our consumables and their origins. We do not sell any synthetic cannabinoid products. Come by the shop for a different kind of vibe. All the employees have a history with the plant and it's industry. We are here to bring the community together through the best possible cannabis products in the safest and cleanest way possible.