Local to the mountains of Steamboat Springs, Golden Leaf cultivates cannabis with nutrient-rich soil. Our exceptional growing techniques produce some of the highest quality cannabis in Colorado. As both a recreational and medical dispensary, we strive to provide the most comprehensive care to our patients with a wide variety of strains, edibles, and topicals. Whether you are looking to find relief,manage pain, or to simply have a great time in the mountains Golden Leaf is the place to be.
Open Daily
NEW HOURS 8am to 10pm - Recreational
8am to 7pm - Medical
Visit us online at http://goldenleaf.co
1755 Lincoln Ave
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487