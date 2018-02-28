Mission: We Are a fully Certified and compliant Cannabis Dispensary in the City of Colfax, California. We offer a wide variety of products as well as quality items from local vendors. We are a local, family-owned business that takes pride in having deep roots in our local community. Our patients are our family. Please ask one of our expert bud-tenders about medical marijuana and how it can relieve your ailments. We look forward to your visit.