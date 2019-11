M10-18-0000392-TEMP A10-18-0000342-TEMP Welcome to Goldn Bloom, San Diego's Finest Cannabis Collection Our establishment is both medicinal (18+ with medical recommendation) and recreational (21+ with valid I.D.) We ONLY accept VALID U.S. Government issued identification such as a state I.D./ Driver's License, VALID Passports, and/or VALID VISAs. DAILY HAPPY HOUR (10% OFF ENTIRE ORDER) Monday-Friday: 7:00 - 9:00 AM & 4:20 - 5:20 PM Saturday & Sunday: ALL DAY 7AM -9 PM TEXT: GB TO 1(800)351-4954 to receive special discounts & offers. Upon registration at the front window, please show valid identification for the following: STUDENTS / MILITARY / SENIOR CITIZENS (55+) / DISABILITY to receive 10% discount every visit! FTP will receive: $1 pre-roll with any purchase below $50 San Diego residents (with valid I.D) will receive 20% off any purchase over $50 All other guests will receive 10% off any purchase over $50 SOCIAL MEDIA -Follow us on FB (goldnbloomca), IG (goldnbloom420), and Snapchat (goldnbloom) **Any special offers or discounts cannot be combined** *NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS* PROP 65 WARNING: Smoking of marijuana and marijuana-derived products will expose you and those in your immediate vicinity to marijuana smoke. Marijuana smoke is known to the State of California to cause cancer. Chemicals known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm are present in certain marijuana products produced, stored, processes, packaged, and dispensed from this facility. San Diego Dispensary, marijuana dispensary San Diego, San Diego marijuana, medical marijuana card San Diego, medical marijuana San Diego, recreational dispensary San Diego, weed delivery San Diego, weed dispensary San Diego, San Diego walk in dispensaries, San Diego weed, recreational marijuana San Diego, medical marijuana dispensaries San Diego, marijuana delivery San Diego, best dispensary San Diego, medical marijuana doctors San Diego, San Diego recreational dispensary, legal dispensaries in San Diego, recreational dispensaries in San Diego, dispensary jobs San Diego, San Diego cannabis, San Diego marijuana laws, San Diego dispensaries delivery, cannabis dispensary San Diego, cannabis jobs San Diego, how to get weed in San Diego without a card, San Diego recreational weed, medical marijuana delivery San Diego, medical marijuana evaluations San Diego, pot dispensaries in San Diego, are there recreational dispensaries in San Diego, list of legal dispensaries in San Diego, san Diego cannabis frames market.