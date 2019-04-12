Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We're excited to offer the first adult-use cannabis to the Worcester community:
CUSTOMERS ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED TO PRE-REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT. OUR APPOINTMENT SYSTEM IS STILL AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOMERS WHO WISH TO SECURE A SPECIFIC SHOPPING TIME.
TO ENSURE PRODUCT AVAILABILITY, THERE MAY BE LIMITS FOR ADULT-USE CONSUMERS INITIALLY, BUT THERE WILL NOT BE LIMITS FOR MEDICAL PATIENTS.
FOR THE FIRST WEEK OF ADULT-USE SALES, GOOD CHEMISTRY PLANS TO HAVE A LIMIT OF UP TO 1/2 OUNCE OF CANNABIS FLOWER, ONE JOINT, ONE CONCENTRATE, ONE CARTRIDGE AND ONE EDIBLE. WE WILL PROVIDE CURRENT UPDATES FOR ALL CANNABIS PRODUCTS ON OUR WEBSITE (MA.GOODCHEM.ORG) ON A REGULAR BASIS.