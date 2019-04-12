DrowningInEntropy on December 3, 2019

Amazing. This place specializes in flower. And they do it very very well. I drove from Boston to check it out. Glad that I did. They grow all of the flower they sell. They had 24 amazing strains to choose from when I was there. I bought 6. A quarter of 3 strains and an eighth of three others. I could not believe that my total was so low. Only 285 for an oz AND for the extra eighth, the only charge the oz rate. So you’re getting the oz rate on all of it. Very cool. To top it off, the bud, no bullshit is spectacular. Across the board. I rarely find A strain around here that is as beautiful and potent as the six I came home with today. I honestly was surprised by the quality. They obviously have the best grow facilities of anyone around here. Their edibles etc are from outside. It seems that they focus on growing lots of really really good quality flower. Outstanding. Closest I’ve felt to California/Colorado dispensaries in MA. The people who helped me were awesome. If you are a big flower person and you live in Boston, it’s worth the trip to stock up on flower. The Lavender. Orange WiFi. The QUALITY of the flower and the price is what happens when growers become experts. These guys (and gals) can grow. They produce a lot of really bomb weed and can afford to sell it at 65 to 100 less per ounce. (And the flower IS better than the 350 oz at NETA or any of these places that stock a few of their own flowers as they can produce it and get flower from here and there to supplement the menu. Occasionally I’ll find a strain of that quality, but 6 out of 6 of these were on that level. It’s what they do here. They master in cannabis growing. It reflects in the quality, variety and price. Most impressed I have been in a Massachusetts dispensary. Not close.