They refused to swap a defective cart and fed me some line about 75% of carts not working with all batteries/mods. I’ve been using, making, and repairing mods for a decade. I was in the e-cigarette industry. That’s what I do. It’s a standardized 510 connection, and I have at least 15 mods that work splendidly with carts. If the cart shorts out on some of those connections, that’s defective. So instead of Conte taking a loss for using garbage hardware (and price gouging), I’m taking a loss for shopping at BKind. The worm of an employee was much more concerned with protecting Conte than trying to help me. This is the second truly terrible experience I’ve had here and with this particular employee. I definitely won’t return.