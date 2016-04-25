Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5 NEW Emerald Extracts $10 dabs!!! Sessions - Lucid Blue back in stock!!! 2 NEW $6 grams strains: Royal Crumpet / Lemon OG. NEW Edibles!!!!!
About
Welcome to **Good Karma**, the chillest cannabis dispensary located in Springfield, OR!
ALL PRICES LISTED ON MENU ARE BEFORE 20% RECREATIONAL TAX
Conveniently located at 3332 Main St., our friendly and knowledgeable staff are eager to show you 30+ top-quality strains, as well as a growing selection of edibles and concentrates available for our medical and recreational customers. We pride ourselves on our pre-rolled joints and our ability to weight our quality flower out to the dollar amount! With extremely competitive pricing on all shelves and our relaxed, welcoming environment, why go anywhere else!
We're open every day of the week from 9am to 10pm, so come by and get some **Good Karma** in your life!