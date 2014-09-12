Good Meds is a full-service medical marijuana dispensary that offers a wide range of medical products so whether it is edibles, topicals, or anything in between, you know that when you come to Good Meds you can medicate YOUR way. We are also pleased to offer one of the largest selections of BOSM Labs Live Resin in Colorado. Having partnered with the BOSM Labs team since their Live Resin first hit shelves we are lucky to work with a concentrate company that is as passionate about their extraction as we are about our flower.

Located just down Colfax from Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Good Meds Lakewood is one of a limited number of medical marijuana dispensaries in a municipality that does not allow recreational sales.

