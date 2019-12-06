143 products
Bio-Jesus
from GOOD
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from GOOD
21.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mercy Fruit Haze
from MERCY TREE OF ALASKA
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Mercy Fruit Haze
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bio-Jesus Shatter
from GOOD
73%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Durban Poison 2 pack .5g Pre-rolls
from GOOD
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$18each
In-store only
All Products
Watermelon Mojito
from Mercy Tree of Alaska
18%
THC
___
CBD
$242 g
In-store only
Mikado
from Third State
15%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Moonshine Ghost Train Haze
from Blue Bear Farms, LLC
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
707 Headband
from GOOD
19.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg
from GOOD
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DJ Short's FLO
from GOOD
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from GOOD
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$352 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's Fire OG
from GOOD
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Hellfire OG
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Tree
from GOOD
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
OG-18
from GOOD
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pedro's Cure
from GOOD
7%
THC
10%
CBD
Pedros Cure
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie
from GOOD
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Fire OG
from GOOD
22%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Fire Supply
17%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa Shatter
from Unknown Brand
77.24%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Blue Mimosa
from Good Titrations
94.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
TANGIE
from Unknown Brand
85.51%
THC
0.43%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
GOD'S GIFt
from Unknown Brand
89.11%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$711 g
In-store only
Alien D 1g Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
83.93%
THC
0.37%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
LA JESUS KUSH 1g Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
84.61%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Strawberry Shortcake .5g Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
73.58%
THC
0.29%
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
Wedding Cake .5g Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
74.19%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
LA Jesus Kush Wax
from Pedro's Gold
69.07%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Jesus Kush
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Lemons SAP
from Pedro's Gold
7.5%
THC
58.11%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Sourdough Dart Cartridge
from Good Titrations
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Sourdough
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Pedro's Cure Shatter
from GOOD
26%
THC
37%
CBD
Pedro's Cure
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Bio-Jesus Live Resin Sugar
from GOOD
77.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
707 Headband Badder
from GOOD
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
707 Headband Live Resin Sugar
from GOOD
69.5%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
707 Headband Wax
from GOOD
66.1%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Bio-Jesus Wax
from GOOD
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
FLO Wax
from GOOD
68%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG Badder
from GOOD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG Shatter
from GOOD
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
