GOOD is a Fairbanks Recreational Cannabis Retail GOOD provides the finest quality cannabis products to the Fairbanks community and visitors to Alaska. Using industry best practices, we grow and produce our own premier cannabis and cannabis products. This allows us to offer top shelf products at reasonable prices to our Alaskan cannabis community. Philosophy History: After years of preparation, GOOD Cannabis opened their cannabis retail store in September 2017. The founders, a team of entrepreneurs drawing on their science, business, and horticultural experience, all became motivated to get involved in cannabis due to the exciting challenges of being a part of the new Alaskan industry. their passion for cannabis and the culture surrounding it. Their cannabis journey began in activism and advocacy, where they worked with regulators, lobbied, fund-raised and spread awareness about how legalized cannabis creates jobs and enriches Alaska’s culture. GOOD is excited to be pioneers in the marijuana industry. On opening day, GOOD will continue to tell their story while providing customers with superior customer service, premium cannabis products and a warm, welcoming, shopping experience. Staff: GOOD sets themselves apart with their staunch support of the cannabis community and premier customer experience. The GOOD team donates time and funds toward enriching their community and does their part to give back through canned food drives, clothing drives, and volunteering at the Fairbanks charitable organizations. GOOD is also is a member of Explore Fairbanks. GOOD loves building relationships with their customers and will always welcome patrons with a smile. GOOD travels the path of continuous improvement and applies their knowledge of the growing cannabis industry to create a reputation of integrity. The GOOD team looks to redefine excellence in the cannabis industry, from service and product, to experience and satisfaction. Menu: GOOD offers an ever-expanding selection of top shelf products at extremely reasonable prices. GOOD continues to evolve the menu to tailor it to their patron's tastes, offering highly prized strains grown at their own facility, including strains such as Durban Poison, Flo, and 707 Headband. GOOD also carries essential glass products and smoking accessories, and GOOD-brand swag. All cannabis products undergo laboratory testing before becoming available to GOOD customers. Service Locations: Located in the heart of Fairbanks, GOOD is readily accessible from Downtown Fairbanks and the Chena River Downtown neighborhood. The store is centrally situated on the Old Steese Highway and will welcome patrons from across the City of Fairbanks and North Star Borough. Visitors passing through Fairbanks or North Pole will find a unique experience at GOOD - one that highlights the pioneering spirit, goldrush history, and natural beauty of Alaska. GOOD’s store is proud to serve the entirety of Interior Alaska, the North Star Borough, and the Tanana Valley. Location Information: Fairbanks stands proudly in Alaska’s interior, framed by the Tanana and Chena Rivers. Visitors journey to the Fairbanks North Star Borough through the Fairbanks International Airport, ready to explore the city’s multiple visitor attractions. The Creamers Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge offers nature education and bird watching attractions, while the Fairbanks Ice Museum features locally crafted ice sculptures. Pioneer Park features Fairbanks history while providing amusement parks and mini-golf, and the Museum of the North exhibits Alaskan art and history. From the Chena River State Recreation Area to the Denali National Park and Preserve, GOOD is proud to equip their esteemed patrons with the finest cannabis experience in Alaska.