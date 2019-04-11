259 products
Eggnog Cornerstones Candies
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/31/2019
White chocolate candies with a eggnog flavor. 10mg per piece, 100mg per package.
No double discounts. Cannot be used with loyalty point rewards.
All Products
Afghan Cookies - Moonrocks
from ORGrow
47.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
New Glue - Moonrocks
from ORGrow
38.9%
THC
0%
CBD
New Glue
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Tangerine Cookies - Moonrocks
from ORGrow
38.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Green Acres Pharm
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Green Acres Pharm
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruit Loops - Mini Nugs
from Green Acres Pharm
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Loops
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch - Mini Nugs
from Green Acres Pharm
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Herb's Oil By My Weed Bunny
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$65½ oz
In-store only
God Bud
from Quincy Green
21%
THC
0%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$55½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sundae Punch
from Wildwood Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$20¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato Punch
from Wildwood Farms
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Georgia White
from Root Down
26.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Bacon's Buds
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Bacon's Buds
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi Gelato
from Budwise
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Orangeade
from Unknown Brand
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Hazelnut Cream
from Wildwood Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$102 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Cookies
from Wildwood Farms
23.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$204 g
In-store only
NYPD - Popcorn Nugs
from Manna Productions
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
NYPD
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Dolato
from Unknown Brand
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
OverFlo
from Root Down
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Boggy Boon
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Goo Scout Cookies - Mini Nugs
from Root Down
26.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Budwise
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Face
from Budwise
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from Hitz Cannabis
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$901 oz
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Quincy Green
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$55½ oz
In-store only
Catholic School Girl
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CBD ACDC
from View Askew
0.73%
THC
18.8%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Critical Mass (CBD)
from Bacon's Buds
10.2%
THC
9.7%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Lilly
from Mr NICE
14.82%
THC
9.6%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Do Si Dos
from Wildwood Farms
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$102 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Future
from Root Down
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Future
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Pie
from Root Down
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack
from Creekside Cannabis
20.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
24.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$223.5
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mango
from Harmony Farms
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Moonshine Haze
from Unknown Brand
23.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonshine Haze
Strain
$152 g
+1 more size
In-store only
NYPD
from Manna Productions
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
NYPD
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Phantom Cookies
from Quincy Green
25.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$1051 oz
In-store only
