21+ recreational cannabis retail store located in Central WA off of Interstate 90 and Highway 283. Conveniently located near the Gorge Amphitheater, Cave B Winery, Wannapum Dam, Ginko Petrified State Park and many other outdoor destinations! Our unique location offers a personal shopping experience. Our bud-tenders are knowledgeable and compassionate, we are here to answer any questions you have. Which makes GoodBuds a perfect destination for the novice user, while our top-**shelf products are sure to please the well-established connoisseur user.