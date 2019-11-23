COMPASSIONATE Even though we grow cannabis for recreational use, we always appreciate its medicinal properties. By holding the plant and its products in the proper reverence, we recognize that what makes it fun and what makes it spiritual are two sides of the same coin. PIONEERING Located in the picturesque Hood River Valley, Frontier Farms is committed to retaining the pioneering philosophy of our region. We see cannabis as our generation’s Wild West, and want to ensure that the energy, power, and essence of the plant are preserved. PURE Pure in our oferings and our approach, Frontier Farms keeps cannabis at the center of everything we do. We are guardians of this sacred plant, committed to protecting this treasured culture from the advance of corporate cannabis. TRADITIONAL Owned and operated by fourth generation farmers, on the same pear orchard cleared by our pioneering ancestors, Frontier Farms exists in a deeply rooted tradition of quality. We take pride in the diversity of our strains, organically-certified, terpene-rich, and bred to sustainably thrive in the Oregon frontier climate. What is a frontier? It’s the space that draws out our urge to explore and leap into the unknown. At Frontier Farms, we strive to protect this spirit of the frontier, as cannabis becomes a commodity, and farms become franchises. Located in the picturesque Hood River Valley, Frontier Farms is committed to retaining the pioneering philosophy of our region. Owned and operated by the latest in a long line of farmers, in an idyllic farming region in the shadow of Mt. Hood, we take pride in the diversity of our strains, organically-grown, terpene-rich, and selected to sustainably thrive in the Oregon frontier climate. Cannabis is our craft, so we approach farming it with the care, compassion, and attention to detail equal to any artisan. We always appreciate its medicinal properties, and encourage everyone to benefit from them. By holding the plant and its products in the proper reverence, we recognize that what makes it fun and what makes it spiritual are two sides of the same coin. Thanks to our pioneering philosophy, tradition of quality farming, and commitment to craft, Frontier Farms keeps cannabis at the centre of everything we do. We are guardians of this sacred plant, always looking to protect its treasured culture from the advance of corporate cannabis.