*Echo Electuary Vendor Day* Echo will be in the house today 11/23 from 11:30 am - 2 pm. 20% off all Echo products all day long (today only)!
About
COMPASSIONATE
Even though we grow cannabis for recreational use, we always appreciate its medicinal
properties. By holding the plant and its products in the proper reverence, we recognize that
what makes it fun and what makes it spiritual are two sides of the same coin.
PIONEERING
Located in the picturesque Hood River Valley, Frontier Farms is committed to retaining the
pioneering philosophy of our region. We see cannabis as our generation’s Wild West, and want
to ensure that the energy, power, and essence of the plant are preserved.
PURE
Pure in our oferings and our approach, Frontier Farms keeps cannabis at the center of
everything we do. We are guardians of this sacred plant, committed to protecting this treasured
culture from the advance of corporate cannabis.
TRADITIONAL
Owned and operated by fourth generation farmers, on the same pear orchard cleared by our
pioneering ancestors, Frontier Farms exists in a deeply rooted tradition of quality. We take
pride in the diversity of our strains, organically-certified, terpene-rich, and bred to sustainably
thrive in the Oregon frontier climate.
What is a frontier? It’s the space that draws out our urge to explore and leap into the unknown. At
Frontier Farms, we strive to protect this spirit of the frontier, as cannabis becomes a commodity, and
farms become franchises.
