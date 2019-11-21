Follow
Gorge Greenery - Hood River
(541) 436-4647
251 products
Veteran's Discount
All Veterans receive 10% off their purchase.
All Products
Durban Poison by sofresh farms
from sofresh farms
23.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harley-Tsunami by sofresh farms
from sofresh farms
0.48%
THC
12.5%
CBD
Harley-Tsunami
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by sofresh farms
from sofresh farms
26.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Mint by treefrog farms
from treefrog farms
16.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Durban Mint
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat by treefrog farms
from treefrog farms
24.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mystery Machine by Big Beard Farms
from Big Beard Farms
23.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mystery Machine
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Twisted Berry by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
33%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Twisted Berry
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
23.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jazz by Big Beard Farms
from Big Beard Farms
25.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jazz
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Web by Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
6.64%
THC
11.77%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Layer Cake by Ideal Farms
from Ideal Farms
30.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon Desert Frost by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
0.74%
THC
17.25%
CBD
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
18.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Stinky Pete by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Stinky Pete
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dethman Ridge Skunk by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
29.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Dethman Ridge Skunk
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
30.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass Cartridges by Green Dragon
from Green Dragon
26%
THC
49.2%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$20.83½ g
In-store only
Peach Ringz Oil by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.97%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Peach Ringz
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Oil by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
69.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Space Bomb Oil by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
69.52%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Space Bomb
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Salmon RIver OG Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
84.9%
THC
0.76%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$21.67½ g
In-store only
Peppermint Pie x Banana Puddintain Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
77.23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Peppermint Pie x Banana Puddintain
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.75%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Black Mamba Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
89.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Holy Grail Kush Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
89.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Black Dog Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
76.06%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Black Dog
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Violet Delight Distillate by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
79.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$29.17½ g
In-store only
Thundersnow Cartridges by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
83.92%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Thundersnow
Strain
$29.17½ g
In-store only
Orange Cookies Live Resin by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
55.35%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$40.83½ g
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos Cartridges by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
56.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$40.83½ g
In-store only
Kosher Kush Cartridges by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
44.43%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$40.83½ g
In-store only
The Bizz Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
69.61%
THC
0.13%
CBD
The Bizz
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Cartridges by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
75.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$36.67½ g
In-store only
Lemon GSC Cartridges by EVOLVD
from EVOLVD
60.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon GSC
Strain
$36.67½ g
In-store only
ACDC Cartridges by Green Dragon Extracts
from Green Dragon Extracts
11.3%
THC
69.2%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$20.83½ g
In-store only
Amnesia Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
83.6%
THC
1.04%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$21.67½ g
In-store only
High Desert Sour Sage Cartridges by Oregrown
from Oregrown
44.9%
THC
36.5%
CBD
High Desert Sour Sage
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Lemon Punch x Grape Goddess Shatter by Monkland
from Monkland
68.91%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Lemon Punch x Grape Goddess
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Pinapple Punch Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinapple Punch
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Sour Tangie Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
