Our 16,000 sq ft OKC facility is home to our grow, processing, and dispensary. Our parent company, SPENagri Farms, has 2 additional indoor grow facilities with a total of 106,000 sq ft of canopy. Our state-of-the-art facilities allow us to make top-shelf cannabis safe and accessible. From seed to sale our mission is to provide top-shelf medical cannabis to all Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Patients.