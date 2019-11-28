Follow
Gras Cannabis
Deals
Service Industry
We love to serve the ones that serve. * So here's a 10% off discount to you service industry people!
Must provide OLCC food handler/ server permit every visit. *Discount applies to flower only*
Staff picks
Triple Chocolate Chip
from No Brand
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shiatsu Kush
from Unknown Brand
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SDK Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
No Strain
Strain
$6each
In-store only
All Products
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger OG
from Unknown Brand
17.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Fields
from Unknown Brand
22.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese Kush
from Unknown Brand
23.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kush-N-Cheese
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangieland
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
19.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Em Dog
from Unknown Brand
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Venom OG
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Wise
from Unknown Brand
4.54%
THC
6.69%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Unknown Brand
22.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Cosmic Treehouse
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Apricot x Mac
from Unknown Brand
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pandora's Box
from Unknown Brand
20.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Pandora's Box
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pete's Cookies
from Unknown Brand
26.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue
from Unknown Brand
22.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's CBD
from TJ's Gardens
0.54%
THC
13.39%
CBD
TJ's CBD
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quad Dawg
from Ripped City Gardens
26.99%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Snow Dawg
from Unknown Brand
24.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Snow Dog
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue
from Crown Point Cannabis
21.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elephant Stomper
from Fire Flower
32.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Unknown Brand
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buddies 1g Live Resin - AK-47
from Buddies Brand
65.1%
THC
0.17%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Buddies 1g Terp Sugar - Purple Punch
from Buddies Brand
68.3%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Buddies Live Resin - Tangie
from Buddies Brand
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Calyx Crafts - Forbidden Fruit
from Calyx Crafts
53.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Calyx Crafts - Tangie Diamonds
from Calyx Crafts
79.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Nug Run - Cicero Haze
from Dr. Jolly's
73.38%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Cherry Vanilla Cookies x Alien Sour
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Nug Run - Sugar Biscuits x Forum Cookies
from Dr. Jolly's
70.43%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Sugar Biscuits x Forum Cookies
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Double D
from Emerald Extracts
64.66%
THC
1.6%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Zkittles
from Emerald Extracts
63.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Shatter - Galactic Punch
from Emerald Treasure (Oregon)
60.6%
THC
7.8%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Shatter - Sour Grapefruit Kush
from Emerald Extracts
67.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Estaweeda Extracts - Diablo OG
from Estaweeda
31.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Lucky Lion Shatter - Golden Pineapple
from Lucky Lion
67.35%
THC
3.21%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts - Fire OG
from Estaweeda
78.6%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts - Hindu Kush
from Estaweeda
78.6%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts - True Glue
from Estaweeda
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
