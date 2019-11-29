Follow
Grass Station 49 - Rainbow Drive
(907) 456-4108
149 products
GS49 Tshirt
from Grass Station 49
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
GS49 Lighters
from BIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
All Products
Jilly Bean -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Denali -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Denali
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jerry -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
19.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Jery
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Split -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
17.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from LF Joint Operations
23.76%
THC
9.33%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from LF Joint Operations
16.96%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
23.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sourband x Headband -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Sourband x Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel -Deli Style-
from Boreal INC.
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crippy Killer
from A Cut Above
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippy Killer
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from DKW Farms
17.88%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HillSide Crippy
from A Cut Above
25.32%
THC
3.78%
CBD
Hillside Crippy
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Katsu
from Parallel 64
20.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Katsu Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master OG -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Master OG
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Kush
from Parallel 64
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Kush
Strain
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Parallel 64
21.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kasilof Kush -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
22.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Kasilof Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cobra lips
from Smoking Joe's Terp Co
21.43%
THC
2.42%
CBD
Cobra Lips
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Smoking Joe's Terp Co
23.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel
from Parallel 64
22.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Badger
from Smoking Joe's Terp Co
22.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Badger
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Banana -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grizzly Glue -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.89%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grizzly Glue
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quantum Kush
from Goldhill Gardens
19.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Smoking Joe's Terp Co
21.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tutankhamon
from DKW Farms
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Limoncello Haze
from Goldhill Gardens
18.28%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Limoncello Haze
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Live Long and Prosper -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Live Long and Prosper
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Banner
from A Cut Above
31.35%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Original Banner
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from GreenGo LLC
25.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg
from Tanana Herb Co.
16.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheez -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheez
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alaskan Blackberry
from LF Joint Operations
17.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Blackberry
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Pineapple Tangerine Oil Syringe
from Good Titrations
76.32%
THC
6.21%
CBD
Mandarin Pineapple Tangerine
Strain
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
ChemDawg 91 Moon Rock
from Good Titrations
46.89%
THC
1.1%
CBD
ChemDawg 91
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey Sugar Oil
from Frog Mountain
57.59%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Spicoli CBD Shatter
from Good Titrations
43.9%
THC
37.2%
CBD
Spicoli CBD
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
