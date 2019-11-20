Follow
Pickup available
Grass & Glass - Seattle
Pickup available
206-367-1483
1487 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 665
Show All 104
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$4500
Deals
Concentrates - $10 Grams of BHO Everyday!! Get 7 Grams for $58!!
If you ever want good quality oil at the rock bottom price, look no further!! Come in at anytime and see our wide availability of $10/Grams of BHO!! 1 for $10 -- 2 for $18 -- 4 for $34 -- 7 for $58!!
Ask for Strain Availability!
Concentrates - $10 Grams of BHO Everyday!! Get 7 Grams for $58!!
If you ever want good quality oil at the rock bottom price, look no further!! Come in at anytime and see our wide availability of $10/Grams of BHO!! 1 for $10 -- 2 for $18 -- 4 for $34 -- 7 for $58!!
Ask for Strain Availability!
All Products
SinMint Cookies by High Point
from High Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2101 ounce
GMO by Secret Gardens
from Secret Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Sour Pebbles by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Platinum GSC by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Sunshine. by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Monkey Butter by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Abusive Kush by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Diesel by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Purple Punch by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Lemon Alien Dawg by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Super Silver Haze by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$92½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Master Kush by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1351 ounce
MAC by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$92½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Acapulco Gold by Pioneer Nugs
from Pioneer Nugs
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Snoop's Dream by Pioneer Nugs
from Pioneer Nugs
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Lemon Danish by Pioneer Nugs
from Pioneer Nugs
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Face Off by Evergreen Herbal
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$92½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Sherbet by Evergreen Herbal
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$92½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Jack Herrer by Artizen
from Artizen
23%
THC
___
CBD
$85½ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Gods Gift by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Platinum OG by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Black Cherry Pie by Fireline
from Fireline
25.35%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Cascade Kush by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Raspberry Wedding Cake by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Tropicana Cookies by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Black Cherry Punch by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
GMO-si-do by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Double Tangie Banana by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Presidential Kush by Sourface
from Sourface
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Wedding Cake by Sourface
from Sourface
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Pineapple Express by Sourface
from Sourface
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Northern Lights by Sourface
from Sourface
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Chernobyl by Sourface
from Sourface
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$53½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Lemon Og Haze by Secret Gardens
from Secret Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Sour Punch by Secret Gardens
from Secret Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Grape God by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Lodi Dodi by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
___
THC
___
CBD
$242 grams
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Lemonchello by Lemonnade
from Lemonnade
18.4%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Lemonchello 28
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Wedding Cake by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$242 grams
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
12345 ... 38