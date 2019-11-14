Providing as much available information and educating patients about the therapeutic benefits of medicinal cannabis and patient privacy are top priorities. Our knowledgeble budtenders offer one on one consultations to help patients find the medical cannabis flower, concentrates, tinctures, oils, edibles, etc. that are most likely to alleviate ailments. We strive to provide an array of medicinal cannabis delivery products. Please take advantage of our readily available certified lab test results for everything in our dispensary. We are proud of our growers and processors and welcome the opportunity to show why. Come park your high horse and experience the real at Grasshopper Cannabis Company at 111 N Dean A McGee in Wynnewood, America!