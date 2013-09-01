metromedsphx
Smaller location but amazing none the less. Loved the deli style flower and how they weigh your flower in front of you. My favorite bud tender is definitely Morgan B! Also, love how they treat DA's, super friendly and kind.
4.4
10 reviews
This place is super patient friendly and has quick service.
Cave Creek is the PLACE!!! Love this place. From the person who orders flower to all workers. They all answer any questions I have. I have Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinsons. Great place and great people who guide me for what I need because my symptoms change alot daily. Thank You very much!!! Paul
One of my favorite dispensary’s in the Phoenix area! Love the service every time, and reasonable deals as well
Love this place it’s worth the drive the staff is great
The BOMB! super lemon haze wow. these people are totally awesome. visit often. Good people
Everyone that works here is absolutely fantastic!! Always leaving w a smile .
it was nice to just go in and be in such a friendly atmosphere
Please order some grow since half oz bags, gmo, kosher kush and maybe a few other strains. Still haven’t visited the shop.
Sky answered the phone with extreme joy and knowledge. She was the reason why I chose to come here today. Ashley was the other budtender who was extremely knowledge and polite. They were both really helpful and I’ll be back to Cave Creek Cannabis!!