Deals at Grassp - Tucson
Browse in-store only promotions.
Enjoy 40% off Edibles, Concentrates, Pre-Rolls, Tinctures & Topicals thru Halo! Code: 40e To get to the Halo menu, click settings button in upper left hand corner, then click "Show Providers" then you can choose between the "Zonacare" menu and the "Halo" menu. This 40% off deal is ONLY available thru Halo.
Expires 10/19 Apply code at checkout. Unlimited activation's thru 10/19 while supplies last. For questions, call customer support at: (623) 562-3308.
Enjoy BOGO on 2 different strains of 1/4oz's thru Zonacare! Code: qbo This deal is only available thru the Zonacare menu on Grassp. Tucson patients have 2 menu's and dispensary deals to choose from. To switch menu's, click settings in upper left hand corner, then click "show providers' then click either Zonacare or Halo, depending on the deal or products you want.
Expires 10/31. Some strains not applicable for this deal. This deal is only available thru Zonacare. For questions - contact customer service at: (623) 562-3308
Apply code: 40e This deal is only available thru the Halo menu on Grassp. Tucson patients have 2 menu's and dispensary deals to choose from. To switch menu's, click settings in upper left hand corner, then click "show providers' then click either Zonacare or Halo, depending on the deal or products you want.
Expires 10/19 or while supplies last!
Code: SEL This deal is only available thru the Zonacare menu on Grassp. Tucson patients have 2 menu's and dispensary deals to choose from. To switch menu's, click settings in upper left hand corner, then click "show providers' then click either Zonacare or Halo, depending on the deal or products you want.
Contact Customer Support with Questions: (623) 562-3308
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.