Follow
Grass Station 49 - Cushman Street
(907) 374-4420
108 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 74
Show All 29
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$440
Deals
$50 Ganesh Silver Lamp Kit
Valid 8/6/2019 – 8/5/2020
Lifetime Warranty on G-go 1x 650 mah G-go battery 1x Dual Quartz Silver Lamp Atomizer 1x Micro USB charging cable 1x Silicone ball wax container 1x dab stick 1x Weather resistant zipper case ALL GRASS STATION 49 THEMED!
$50 Ganesh Silver Lamp Kit
Valid 8/6/2019 – 8/5/2020
Lifetime Warranty on G-go 1x 650 mah G-go battery 1x Dual Quartz Silver Lamp Atomizer 1x Micro USB charging cable 1x Silicone ball wax container 1x dab stick 1x Weather resistant zipper case ALL GRASS STATION 49 THEMED!
All Products
Grizzly Glue
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.89%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
23.96%
THC
9.33%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goji OG
from Cut Above, LLC.
27.93%
THC
4.18%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$191 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crippy Killer
from Cut Above, LLC.
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi OG
from Cut Above, LLC.
30.75%
THC
1.4%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bayou Sunset
from Cut Above, LLC.
27.22%
THC
0.84%
CBD
$191 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ridge Funk
from Cut Above, LLC.
24.13%
THC
0.76%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Banner
from Cut Above, LLC.
31.35%
THC
0.89%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glen Goolie Blue
from Guest Services
16.25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Glen Goolie Blue
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Monkey Punch #3
from DKW Farms
26.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel
from Parallel 64
22.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Kush
from Parallel 64 LLC
18.33%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Raspberry Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Parallel 64
19.79%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purps
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
23.29%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purp
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze #1
from Boreal INC.
29.72%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lift Ticket
from Cut Above, LLC.
32.48%
THC
2.4%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Boreal INC.
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kasilof Kush
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
22.99%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kasilof Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
23.99%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG Kush
from DKW Farms
17.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
19.04%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Live Long and Prosper
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.58%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Banana
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Banana
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Split
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
17.03%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jerry
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
19.04%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buds Sour Band x Headband
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.48%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hillside Crippy
from Cut Above, LLC.
25.32%
THC
3.78%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheez
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheez
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Denali
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.35%
THC
2.29%
CBD
Denali
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master OG
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Master OG
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Guice
from Boreal INC.
28.9%
THC
0.12%
CBD
The Guice
Strain
$191 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Attack Prepackaged
from Tanana Herb Company
18.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Jack Attack
Strain
$242 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alaskan Blackberry
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
16.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Blackberry
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
22.88%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Colorado Chem Prepackaged
from Tanana Herb Company
22.09%
THC
0.92%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$302 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack Klick Pen
from Herban Extracts, LLC
69.11%
THC
1.23%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush CO2 Klick Pen
from Herban Extracts, LLC
67.72%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Inzane Syringe
from Frog Mountain
48.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Inzane
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Critical Jack Shatter
from Babylon Company
65.52%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Purple Mendo X Tahoe OG Syringe
from Frog Mountain
55.62%
THC
2.18%
CBD
Purple Mendo
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
123