Proudly serving the medical and recreational communities, Grateful Meds is the premier dispensary in Southern Oregon serving top shelf cannabis products at sensible prices. Showcasing the best flower, edibles, concentrates, and CBD products the great State of Oregon has to offer, Grateful Meds has something for everyone. Come on in and say hi and don't forget to Live Grateful!