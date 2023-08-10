We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Great Northern Naturals
Great Falls, MT
4.7
(
4 reviews
)
1781.9 miles away
4 Reviews of Great Northern Naturals
4.7
(
4
)
4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
August 10, 2023
r........y
Flower is healthy and burns clean and ashes white, free of pesticides, fertilizers, or plant food.
November 15, 2023
a........0
Awesome! Everything is locally grown. High quality from gassy to citrusy. Deli style is really cool. Rec and med!
June 3, 2022
B........4
They also have fantastic concentrates/dab. Forgot to put that in my last review. ;)
August 2, 2024
m........m
I really like this location and the products.
Great Northern Naturals