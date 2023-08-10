DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Great Northern Naturals

Great Falls, MT
1781.9 miles away
unverified listing

4 Reviews of Great Northern Naturals

4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 10, 2023
Flower is healthy and burns clean and ashes white, free of pesticides, fertilizers, or plant food.
November 15, 2023
Awesome! Everything is locally grown. High quality from gassy to citrusy. Deli style is really cool. Rec and med!
June 3, 2022
They also have fantastic concentrates/dab. Forgot to put that in my last review. ;)
August 2, 2024
I really like this location and the products.