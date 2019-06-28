159 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 62
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$99
Deals
Therapeutic Thursday – CBD & Topical Products 15% off
Valid 1/9/2020 – 1/10/2020
Let Therapeutic Thursday take your stress away – where all CBD and Topical Products are 15% off when you show this deal to your budtender. Deal applies to CBD bath bombs, CBD droppers, and in-stock THC & CBD Topicals.
While supplies last, at both locations – may not be combined with other offers, promotions, or discounts. Downtown – 541 W. 4th Avenue; Dimond – 1901 W. Dimond Blvd. WARNING: Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming & addictive. Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence. There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.
Therapeutic Thursday – CBD & Topical Products 15% off
Valid 1/9/2020 – 1/10/2020
Let Therapeutic Thursday take your stress away – where all CBD and Topical Products are 15% off when you show this deal to your budtender. Deal applies to CBD bath bombs, CBD droppers, and in-stock THC & CBD Topicals.
While supplies last, at both locations – may not be combined with other offers, promotions, or discounts. Downtown – 541 W. 4th Avenue; Dimond – 1901 W. Dimond Blvd. WARNING: Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming & addictive. Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence. There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.
All Products
Tundra Berry One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
26.64%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tundra Berry
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost 1/4th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost 1/8th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa 1/4th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Mimosa 1/8th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.45%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Nikiski Strain 1 Gram
from Greatland Ganja LLC
21.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Nikiski Strain
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Citrus Farmer 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg One Gram Flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg 1/8 Oz
from Tanana Herb Company
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg 1/4 Oz
from Tanana Herb Company
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Incredible Bulk 1/4 Oz
from Black Rapids LLC
20.15%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Incredible Bulk
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Katsu Kush 1/4 Oz
from Frontier Farmers
18.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Katsu Kush
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Katsu Kush 1/8 Oz
from Frontier Farmers
18.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Katsu Kush
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.09%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Tangie' Matic One Gram
from DYZ Alaska
22.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tangi' Matic
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Citrus Farmer One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
27.17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane One gram flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane 1/8 oz Flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane 1/4 oz flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.03%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Super Skunk ONE gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
26.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Chernobyl One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.73%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Cherry Punch 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost One Gram Flower
from Great Northern Cannabis
27.79%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Jungle Apple 1 Gram Flower
from Frontier Farmers
22.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jungle Apple
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Super Skunk 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Mimosa One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1/8 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Punch 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Bowser Creamsicle 1/8 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
15.06%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lime Mac 1/8 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Skunk 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.86%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake One Gram Flower
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1/4 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Lime Mac 1/4 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Bowser Creamsicle 1/4 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
15.06%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
707 Headband Live Resin by Good LLC
from Good LLC
69.51%
THC
0.16%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
1234