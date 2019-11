Great Northern Cannabis proudly opened their first retail store on August 4, 2017 to help people by educating them on cannabis and building a respected, trusted brand within the marijuana industry. Their second retail store opened on October 31, 2018 (Halloween!). They boast one of Alaska’s most technologically advanced cultivation facilities, using their resources to set the bar for high-quality cannabis products. Their retail stores in Anchorage blend contemporary architecture with an Alaskan touch, welcoming visitors both near and far to their dispensary. Great Northern Cannabis has a robust mission in mind: to produce Alaska’s finest cannabis and offer their customers competitive prices, superior service, and a unique shopping experience. Downtown Location Nestled in the heart of Downtown Anchorage, Great Northern Cannabis stands across the street from the Anchorage Log Cabin Visitor Center and Anchorage Trolley Tours’ headquarters. South Anchorage Location Offering convenient shopping to south Anchorage close to the intersection of Minnesota Drive and Dimond Boulevard, Great Northern Cannabis' Dimond location stands across the street from Fred Meyer and the Burlington Coat Factory. Visitors to Downtown, Spenard, Eagle River and Knik River can enjoy Great Northern Cannabis’ marijuana selection. Their retail store caters to travelers up and down the Seward Highway, from Alyeska to Portage. From Point MacKenzie to Knik-Fairview, Great Northern Cannabis is changing the game in high-quality marijuana service. With more than 200 products to choose from day to day, Great Northern Cannabis features both their own top-shelf flower as well as high-quality cannabis strains and edible products from other Alaska suppliers. Fully-integrated and cultivating in their advanced facility, Great Northern Cannabis specializes in offering numerous strains not available anywhere else in Alaska. Some of their Anchorage dispensary’s favorites include Super Lemon Haze, Big Perm, AMS (high-CBD), AK48, and Tundra Berry. In addition to their top-shelf selection of marijuana products, Great Northern Cannabis offers a sampling of smoking and vaping accessories for dispensary customers to use. All Great Northern Cannabis products are lab tested at Canntest for quality assurance. Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive. Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence. There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.