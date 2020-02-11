**(COVID19) - We will continue with our regular hours at this time. Please feel free to call in your order ahead of time. As nurses we do take extra precautions with each individual client. We ask that you do not bring guests into the clinic. We will continue to see individuals one at a time and disinfect after each individual is assisted. We ask that you do not enter the facility if you have current symptoms such as a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Our goal is to ensure not only your safety but ours. Thank you for your understanding at this time.

The best little dispensary in NW Oklahoma with the most competitive prices. Nurse owned and operated, we are your advocate and want to ensure you achieve your desired healthcare outcome. We offer 100% organic flower locally grown and harvested. In addition, we carry flower containing 14-18%+ CBD with low <0.3% THC levels. All pricing is OTD so there is no "tax shock" when checking out. Stop by and let us know how we may be of service to you.