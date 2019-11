AS THE FIRST FULLY LICENSED RECREATIONAL AND MEDICINAL MARIJUANA COLLECTIVE IN THE CITY OF PERRIS WE STRIVE TO BRING OUR PATIENTS SAFE ACCESS WITH FULLY LICENSED SECURITY TO THE HIGHEST QUALITY IN NATURAL MEDS. HERE AT GREEN AMERICA, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE TREATED AS FAMILY. WE HAVE THE LARGEST SELECTION OF FLOWER, PRE-ROLLS, VAPES, CONCENTRATES, AND EDIBLES TO MATCH ALL YOUR CANNABIS NEEDS. ALL OUR STRAINS COME FRESH FROM CALIFORNIA GUARANTEEING YOU THE BEST QUALITY IN THE INLAND EMPIRE. ALWAYS 1ST CLASS SERVICE, 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED. WE ARE QUICK AND CONVENIENT, YOU WILL NEVER WAIT IN LINE! ~~SENIOR DISCOUNT 15% OFF~~ ~~*RETIRED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS , FIRE FIGHTERS, RETIRED GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS 15% OFF (PLS BRING ID)** ~~*25% OFF FOR ALL OF OUR PATIENTS WHO SUFFER FROM CHRONIC ILLNESS'S~~ (PLEASE BRING DOCUMENT)**