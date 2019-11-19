Follow
Green Buffalo - North Side
SFV (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Everything's OK
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Ignite Industries
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Native Roots Farmacy
21.03%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemonhead OG (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sativa Cartridge/.5g/Sour Lemon OG (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Mammoth Processing
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
White Widow (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Native Roots Farmacy
24.31%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (TAXES INCLUDED)
from New Moon Cultivation
15.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Haze (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Savage Farms
16.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blue Haze
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin/1g/Biker Kush Champagne (TAXES INCLUDED)
from White Mousse Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Champagne Live Resin/1g/Gelato 45 (TAXES INCLUDED)
from White Mousse Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Live Resin/1g/Gelato 45 (TAXES INCLUDED)
from White Mousse Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Champagne Live Resin/1g/Cookie Hoe (TAXES INCLUDED)
from White Mousse Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Sugar/1g/Lemon Haze (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sugar/1g/Frostitute (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Full-Spectrum 6:1 Syringe/1g/Highway Fire (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Mammoth Processing
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Full-Spectrum Syringe/1g/Citral Glue (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Mammoth Processing
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Live Diamonds/1g/Okie Funk (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Live Budder/1g/Chem Love (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Live Sugar/1g/Berry Slushie (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Live Diamonds/1g/Haze (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Live Diamonds/4g/Lemon (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
Live Diamonds/4g/Orange Juice (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
Live Diamonds/1g/Orange Juice (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Live Diamonds/4g/Okie Funk (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
Sugar/1g/Glue Zauce (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
THC Tincture/250mg/Calming Lavender (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Twisted Extracts
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$500.25 g
In-store only
THC Tincture/250mg/Uplifting Peppermint (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Twisted Extracts
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$500.25 g
In-store only
Rosin/1g/Sour Diesel (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Arcadia Brands
60%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Bubble Hash/1g/Blueberry
from Green Stone Manufacturing LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Syringe/1g/GDP (TAXES INCLUDED)
from 1937
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Syringe/1g/Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (TAXES INCLUDED)
from 1937
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Syringe/1g/Super Lemon Haze (TAXES INCLUDED)
from 1937
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Moroccan Hash/1g/Double Lemon Cheesecake (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Green Stone Manufacturing LLC
31.6%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
KanaPunch/75mg (Refrigerated) (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Mr. Greens Bakery
75mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Full-Spectrum THC Capsules/15pc/10mg/Sativa (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Full-Spectrum THC Capsules/15pc/10mg/Hybrid (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Sugar-Free Suckers/60mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Treehorn Edibles
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Full-Spectrum THC Capsules/15pc/10mg/Indica (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Sweet & Savory Pretzel Bites/50mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Lemon Sucker/50mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
