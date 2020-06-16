[ Blüm DAILY ]

Valid now

Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS

[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]