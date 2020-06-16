Nshamilton216
I love that they are always stocked up on the goods! Pre-rolls are always good for only $10 each! I wouldn’t recommend anywhere else but here.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Welcome to Green Cannabis Co. We are a fully licensed and state compliant cannabis retailer proudly serving NV. We at Green believe that an exceptional cannabis journey is achieved by prioritizing what matters most – our valued customer’s time, comfort, privacy, and product satisfaction. For these reasons, Green empowers their customers to choose their preferred buying experience filled with education and discovery of the best cannabis brands and products offered in Nevada. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years and older. MENU PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX NEVADA’S LEGAL SALE LIMITS – 1oz of flower/3.5 grams (3500mg) of concentrate. MEDICAL PATIENTS RECEIVE PRIORITY SERVICE. NEVADA MEDICAL PATIENTS – Must have a valid, non-expired government issued NV driver’s license or non-expired US Passport and a valid NV MMJ Card/ temporary document. OUT OF STATE MEDICAL PATIENTS – Must have a valid, non-expired government issued ID and a verifiable doctor’s recommendation/MMJ Card. RECREATIONAL ADULT USERS – Must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Must present a valid, non-expired government issued ID (Driver’s License or Passport). Find us on Instagram @greendispensarynv
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
Great place! Really laid back and comfortable atmosphere ! Plus, they sell Melting Point Extracts cured resin and the stuff is just gorgeous . Definite 5 stars all around !
Hi there, Thank you for your review! We are pleased to hear that our selection was up to par, and you had an excellent experience! We hope to see you again soon! Until then, continue to #BlümFreely and follow us on Instagram @LetsBlum.