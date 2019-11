Aedili on April 9, 2018

Great strains, still for very small prices (compared to Holland). Nice mixture between Sativa, Indica or mixxed. Especially the Hasj Oil and strains of Hasj look very very well and are first class quality. U Spanish guys have beaten the Dutch menu in ways of decent price and decent quality. My new place in Sevilla to get my medicin. (Register once per year as member which is 5 min work)