Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! GET 30% OFF THE ENTIRE STORE TODAY! Fresh stock of new products!
About
Located off the **'512' Highway** with plenty of parking and a 2-door secured entrance. The staff here at ***Green Collar Cannabis*** prides themselves on providing nothing but the **BEST PRODUCTS** at an **AFFORDABLE PRICE** with **EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE**. Whichever way you're traveling, Stop on by and grab some chronic from your favorite **TACOMA** Budtenders!
- -***Flower***
- -***Concentrates***
- -***Edibles***
- -***Pre-Rolls***
- -***Cartridges***
- -***Topicals***
- -***Glass***
- -***Pipes***