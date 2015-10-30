Located off the **'512' Highway** with plenty of parking and a 2-door secured entrance. The staff here at ***Green Collar Cannabis*** prides themselves on providing nothing but the **BEST PRODUCTS** at an **AFFORDABLE PRICE** with **EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE**. Whichever way you're traveling, Stop on by and grab some chronic from your favorite **TACOMA** Budtenders! - -***Flower*** - -***Concentrates*** - -***Edibles*** - -***Pre-Rolls*** - -***Cartridges*** - -***Topicals*** - -***Glass*** - -***Pipes***