Green Comfort Medicinal Dispensary, LLC. is a family-owned and operated dispensary, located in Haskell, OK. We have a variety of products ranging from Edibles, Vape Cartridges, Concentrates, as well as a large array of Flower. We also carry Clones and Seeds for all your home-growing needs. We strive to create a comfortable environment for all patients, no matter your medical conditions. Our staff are friendly and knowledgeable, while still giving the best service possible. We offer high quality products at an affordable price, while giving the patient 5% back on every purchase through reward points.