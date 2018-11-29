Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
*Must mention the special or the product will be charged at regular price.
1st Time Patients
20% off on 1st purchase for new 1st time patients.
Cannot be combined with other discounts, such as veterans or senior citizen.
Customer Rewards Program
Earn 5% back on every purchase, through store credit.
Store credit stacks and never expires!
Use it as an additional discount each purchase, or let it build up!
Earn $5 in store credit for referring a friend.
Daily Specials
Everyday special (while supplies last) - For every 1/2 ounce of flower purchased, get a 10mg Cookie for just $1