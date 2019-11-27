Green Country Bud is 100% family owned and operated by native Oklahomans that care about quality cannabis production from seed to sale. We cultivate and process from our farms in northeast Oklahoma and have dispensary locations at 91st and Yale, with locations on Brookside and 61st and Sheridan under construction. We feature other craft cannabis growers from across Oklahoma in our retail stores as well and can’t wait for you to experience strains not found anywhere else in the state. Our stores will also focus on education for those new to cannabis. We know it can be intimidating as a new patient, and it doesn’t have to be. We have an amazing opportunity to show Oklahoma the benefits of medical cannabis with proper use and are ready for the challenge. Follow our FaceBook page and Instagram @greencountrybud to stay updated on our giveaways, promotions, and happenings. Service areas: South Tulsa, East Tulsa, West Tulsa, North Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby, Owasso, Broken Arrow