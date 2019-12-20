93 products
SILT MIX ALOT!
$60 Half OZ or $100 full OZ MIX AND MATCH PRICE OUT THE DOOR!
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST RUNS OUT QUICKLY!!
Staff picks
Koala Bars
from Koala Cannabis Co.
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$18100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
CSC Sauce Cartridge
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$42½ g
In-store only
Escape Aritsts
from Escape Artists
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Strain
$5925/500
In-store only
All Products
Spookies
from BDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from BDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cold Creek Kush
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG KUSH
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dough Boy
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Plum Dog Pie
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sprankles
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Dawg
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Haze (S)
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Osiris
24.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CSC 1 Gram Syringe Refills
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Citral Glue
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Citral Skunk
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Colorado Chem
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Colorado Kush
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Dolato
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Garlicane
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Quattro 47
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sesh Refills Syringe
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Kush
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$571 g
In-store only
Live Badder-Bubba Newt
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Newt
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Badder-Citrixberry Headband
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrixberry Headband
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Badder-Grapefruit Glue
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Glue
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Grapefruit Newt
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Newt
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Grapefruit Velvet
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Velvet
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Sticky Mango
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Mango
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Tropic Thriller
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Thriller
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory- Bubble Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory- Kief Brick
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory- Moroccan Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Altus Tablets
from Altus
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$565:1
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lick Its Suckers
from Canyon LLC/Lick It
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$6each
+1 more size
In-store only
Suck Its Hard Candy
from Canyon LLC/Lick It
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews- Hybrid Caramel
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews- Indica Strawberry
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$24each
In-store only
123